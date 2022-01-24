The NFL Should Not Touch the Overtime Rules | BetOnline.ag

In what was arguably the greatest second half of NFL football that we have ever seen, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 42-36 to advance to the AFC Championship game. They will host the Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday afternoon for a chance to advance to the Super Bowl.

After an incredible back-and-forth in the last two minutes that saw 25 points scored and four lead changes, the game went to overtime. The Chiefs then won the coin toss, drove down the field, and won the football game.

And that’s the way it should be.

The narrative this morning is a sob story about how Josh Allen and the Bills should have had a chance to get the ball and match what Kansas City did. Every journalist from ESPN to the Dedham Times is calling for sweeping changes to the NFL’s overtime rules. Even our friends at BetOnline.ag have odds on whether the league will change the rules before next season:

NFL to Change Overtime Format for Week 1 2022:

No Change -300 Playoff Format Only +175 Both Reg Season and Playoff Formats +450

The rules should stay the same.

Analytically speaking – even if you win the coin toss, you still only have a very slight upper hand on winning the game. According to NFL Research, the team that wins the coin toss has won the game 55% of the time since the rules were changed in 2010.