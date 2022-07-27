The Patriots 6 biggest training camp questions with Mike Giardi

NFL Network insider Mike Giardi joins the show to discuss his favorite obvious and under-the-radar Patriots storylines, two things that concern him, whether a sea change is hitting the team’s offense, defense or both and answer your mailbag questions.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Mike Giardi joins the pod!

1:40 Mac Jones in Year 2

5:05 New look offense

13:20 Rhamondre Stevenson in Year 2

19:10 Can Rookies Pierre Strong Jr., Jack Jones or Marcus Jones make an impact?

27:50 What concerns you right now?

38:13 The Mac Jones hype train

46:48 Defensive scheme changes

54:28 Offensive play-caller

1:10:08 Mailbag time!