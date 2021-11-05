The Patriots Finally Have Everyone‘s Attention, But Can They Keep It?

Tanya Ray Fox is the host of the Almost Shameless Podcast and news editor for FS1’s daily shows.

2:40 — The Patriots secured their biggest win of the season on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers with a classic Bill Belichick defensive performance and some old-school possession offense.

Now that people are paying attention to the GOAT and his rookie up in New England can they deliver on their promise and make a real playoff run? Tanya addresses where they stand in the AFC playoff picture as of now, and what it will take to sustain this momentum.

17:12 — Tanya rips into Aaron Rodgers for being a know-it-all fraud who intentionally misled the NFL community about his COVID vaccination status.

She also highlights the futility of his offseason campaign to assert his dominance all over Green Bay only to now hand his potential replacement the biggest opportunity of his career.

