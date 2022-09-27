Subscribe
Featured Videos

The Patriots lose Mac Jones and Pats-Ravens film review

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

In a solo episode, Andrew covers how long the Patriots should be without Mac Jones and reviews his film notes from the 37-26 loss to the Ravens before answering your mailbag questions.

READ all of Andrew’s work at https://www.bostonherald.com/author/andrew-callahan/

You can also listen and Subscribe to Pats Interference on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, and at CLNSMedia.com every Tuesday!

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

0:55 Mac Jones’ ‘severe’ high ankle sprain & what it means

8:00 Ravens film notes

22:20 What would NFL Film say…

25:18 Can Patriots survive a stretch without Mac Jones?

26:28 Is Mac predetermining throws?

The Pats Interference Football Podcast is Powered By BetOnline. Visit BetOnline.Ag & use promo code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

 

 

Post Views: 55
Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.