The Patriots lose Mac Jones and Pats-Ravens film review

In a solo episode, Andrew covers how long the Patriots should be without Mac Jones and reviews his film notes from the 37-26 loss to the Ravens before answering your mailbag questions.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

0:55 Mac Jones’ ‘severe’ high ankle sprain & what it means

8:00 Ravens film notes

22:20 What would NFL Film say…

25:18 Can Patriots survive a stretch without Mac Jones?

26:28 Is Mac predetermining throws?

