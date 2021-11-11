The Pros Share their Expert NFL Picks For Week 10 & College Football | BetOnline All Access FULL Show

Ally brings us through the BetOnline Universe with this week’s top NFL games, along with the start of the NCAA Basketball season with new Futures. MLS Cup updated Odds, who are the favorites to win this year’s Championship. Also, new NFL MVP Odds and all post-season individual and Team awards.
Drew Butler and Aaron Murray preview week #11 College Football action, can Ole Miss take down Texas, and does Michigan have a chance on the road at Penn State.
The weekly NFL updates with retired players Jonathan Casillas and Anthony Becht as they give us their picks and predictions for some of the top games this week. All that and more on this week’s BetOnline All Access.
Chapters
00:00 Intro
01:10 College Basketball Odds to Win The 2022 NCAA Tournament
01:25 MLS Odds to Win the 2021 MLS Cup
01:49 Tom Brady Favorite to Win the NFL MVP after Derrick Henry Injury
02:35 Texas A&M vs Ole Miss picks and predictions
04:23 Michigan vs Penn State picks and predictions
06:04 Oklahoma vs Baylor picks and predictions
08:04 Ever thought of a good prop bet? Here’s how you can bet it! (Book My Bet)
09:01 Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders former NFL Pros make their picks
12:08 Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers NFL Picks
14:47 Outro
