On this week’s episode of Red Sox Beat host Mike Petraglia is joined by Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub to discuss the red hot Red Sox. Since Boston’s 10-19 start, the Sox have played .700 ball.

0:00 Intro

2:20 Starting pitching has been a huge boost to team in June success

6:30 Upcoming AL East Schedule critical

12:15 Must improve at home and in division

16:30 Jeter Downs, Jarren Duran

