The Red Sox are a Mess Right Now

On this week’s episode of Red Sox Beat host Mike Petraglia is joined by Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub to discuss the Red Sox’s struggles and Chris Sale’s season-ending wrist injury.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

1:00 What Are Red Sox doing playing Jarren Duran?

5:00 Is Alex Cora putting out protest lineups?

6:30 Don’t blame Cora

10:00 Chris Sale breaking his wrist looks very bad for ’23 Red Sox:

15:00 Red Sox making trades in case they compete looks silly now

18:00 What run differential really says about how bad Red Sox are:

