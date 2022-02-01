The Shaughnessy Interview: Why Dan Left David Ortiz Off his Hall of Fame Ballot

On this episode of The Cedric Maxwell Podcast, Max and Josue Pavon welcome Dan Shaughnessy, sports columnist for the Boston Globe and author. Check out Dan’s new book: Wish It Lasted Forever: Life with the Larry Bird Celtics.

They discuss why Dan left Red Sox legend David Ortiz off his Hall of Fame Ballot.

Also, Tom Brady’s retirement, covering the 80s Celtics, his Mt. Rushmore of sports and what will it take for the current Celtics team to become contenders.

