The unsung heroes from the Celtics championship run

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell reflects on the 2024 NBA Championship with a very special guest – her dad and former professional basketball player Jon Dalzell. We talk about who the unsung hero was on the journey to Banner 18, when we realized this was a title-winning team, and what running it back will look like next year — and more. Plus, Jon shares his thoughts on when it became apparent the Celtics were going to win the championship, and the role that players like Sam Hauser and Derrick White played in that journey.

