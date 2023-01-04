Join The Network Subscribe
Bruins Beat

The Winter Classic was a Success & Benefits of Jake DeBrusk Being This Good

Bruins Beat w/ Evan Marinofsky Ep. 339
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read
The Winter Classic was a Success & Benefits of Jake DeBrusk Being This Good | Conor Ryan | Bruins Beat w/ Evan Marinofsky
The Winter Classic was a Success & Benefits of Jake DeBrusk Being This Good | Conor Ryan | Bruins Beat w/ Evan Marinofsky

Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal and Conor Ryan of Boston.com discuss the Winter Classic on the latest episode of Bruins Beat. Spoiler: it was a great event and they had fun. They also get into Jake DeBrusk being really good and what it means for the Bruins long term. Plus, Linus Ullmark almost scored a goal.

Follow Evan Marinofsky on Twitter

Follow CLNS Media on Twitter

3:00 – The Winter Classic hadn’t lost its luster

6:00 – Fenway Park was a great venue

10:00 – Bruins need to bring in live bears

15:00 – Jake DeBrusk has solidified the Bruins top six

23:00 – There’s just something about this team…

Go to BetOnline.ag and Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Visit https://athleticgreens.com/BRUINS for a FREE 1 year supply of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!

Trending
Bill Belichick Won’t Commit to Mac Jones for Rest of Patriots Season

Post Views: 0
Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.