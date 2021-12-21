There‘s No Real Super Bowl Favorite in 2021 So Every Team in the Playoff Picture Better Buckle Up

Tanya Ray Fox is the host of the Almost Shameless Podcast and news editor for FS1’s daily shows.

Tanya followed the New England Patriots’ lead and took a bye week for the holidays, but she’s back and taking a tour of the NFL’s weird Week 15.

(7:41). (17:12). (27:46).

3:03 — Tanya kicks things off by checking in with the Buccaneers and a very grouchy Tom Brady after yet another loss to the Saints

7:41 — There’s an easy and blunt explanation for what we saw from the Patriots in their loss to the Colts on Thursday Night Football, and no, it’s not bad news.

17:12– Tanya takes dive into the rest of the AFC and the NFL overall amidst accusations that some teams are “pretenders” rather than “contenders”.

27:46 — Tanya closes the show with a rant about John Harbaugh’s decision to forgo overtime against the Packers, and rips his unorthodox approach prior to making the game-losing call.

