Time to Hop on the Celtics Bandwagon w/ Tom Everett Scott | Celtics Beat

Twitter: @TomEScott

1:53 Drumming during “That Thing You Do”

13:44 Boston sports fandom

26:29 Shooting with Dolly Parton

42:01 Van Damme is a WILDCARD

Available for download on iTunes and Stitcher on Thursday, December 1st, 2022. Celtics Beat is powered by BetOnline.AG! Go to BetOnline.AG today and use the promo code CLNS50 for a 50% sign-up bonus!