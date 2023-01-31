Time to Panic on Bruins + Should Fabian Lysell be Traded?

Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal and Conor Ryan of Boston.com discuss the Bruins recent slump, which is the first of the year. The guys get into the Hurricanes and what kind of threat they pose to the Bruins. They also dive into more trade deadline news and is Fabian Lysell untouchable in trade talks?

*This episode of the Bruins Beat Podcast was recorded before Bo Horvat was traded to the New York Islanders.

