Tips on Earning the Most With the Ibotta App

If you like having money, then you must have heard about an app known as Ibotta. It is one of the popular cashback apps out there. Ibotta allows you to earn cashback in-store and online by uploading receipts or using their limited-time special offers. To help you make more with Ibotta, here are some tips for you.

Use the Welcome Bonus

You can earn more from bonuses. The welcome bonus is more lucrative as compared to the actual offers you redeem. To attract more customers, Ibotta offers welcome bonuses to new customers. Therefore, when you open an account, you earn a bonus that you can redeem.

However, it is important to read the fine print first to know the terms and conditions. For instance, to get a welcome bonus, you have to be a brand new user and use a device that has never had another Ibotta. In addition, you have to redeem the qualifying offer within a specific period (usually 30 days). Ensure that you check out sites that offer Ibotta app referral codes that you can use. They have made your hunt for referral codes that really work easy. They also have loads of information that can help you make money with Ibotta.

Save Your Receipts

Ibotta gives you up to seven days to submit your receipts. If they do not have any compelling deals for the products you need to purchase, wait for a few days to see whether something better appears. Many Ibotta users recommend checking on Thursdays since this is when most new rebates appear.

Check Out Bonus Rewards

Ibotta offers various bonuses and goals for more cash rewards to its members. They have seasonal offers to match upcoming events and holidays. You can take advantage of these offers to earn more.

Use Ibotta to Pay

You can use Ibotta to pay at selected retailers and get cashback instantly. You only need to enter the total amount you owe at the restaurant or store, buy a gift card code, and scan it when checking out. The cashback percentage you earn depends on the retailer. Also, you have to enter payment methods into your app account, like debit or credit card.

Have a Shopping List

If you want to save money, you need to have a grocery list to ensure you avoid impulse buying. Having a shopping list makes it easier to use the app to get cashback. A list makes it easy to check your grocery items against Ibotta’s existing offers. You only need to search for the brands and types that you want to buy.

Earn Through Travel Purchases

Do you love traveling? Then you can use Ibotta to earn more money. Most of the online travel websites have links through Ibotta. It also includes rental car sites and a few hotels. Therefore, using Ibotta helps you get a certain percentage of cashback when you book your travel.

So, if you want to earn cashback on grocery purchases and more, download Ibotta today. Once you have downloaded it, use the above tips to increase your earnings.