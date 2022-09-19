Titans vs. Bills, Eagles vs. Vikings Monday Night Football Same-Game Parlay Picks

The additions of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to the Monday Night Football booth was an A+ move. ESPN has officially made it feels like it’s an actual product that’s supposed to mean something again.

Tonight’ we have a double header with the Titans and Bills facing off at 7:30pm followed by the Vikings and Eagles at 8:30pm.

Our partners at BetOnline.ag can help you make tonight’s double header mean even more with their featured Same Game Parlays. Here’s a look:

Titans (0-1) vs. Bills (1-0) – 7:15pm

Derrick Henry Stats Parlay

86+ Rushing Yards/21+ Carries +163

Josh Allen Stats Parlay

273+ Passing Yards/25+ Completions/3+ TD Passes +231

As a gambler, all of these bets are intriguing . These offenses all run through each of these guys – and they’re all dynamic enough to pop off.

Derrick Henry ran for a modest 82 yards in the Titans loss to the Giants last week and ended up splitting some time with Dontrell Hilliard at the position. Although I’m an advocate for the “don’t pay or trust running backs” campaign, I do trust Henry to be able to rush for 100 yards on and given… Monday. I think he get’s himself back on track tonight in Buffalo.

For Josh Allen, all three of these stats would mean a high quality game from the fourth year QB out of Wyoming. I don’t know if he’ll hit all three – but I have a hard time betting against it to be frank. He’s an easy top-two talent at the position and although Tennessee is a quality opponent, he’s one of those guys where it doesn’t even matter. He’s going to get his.

Vikings (1-0) vs. Eagles (1-0) – 8:30pm

Jalen Hurts Stats Parlay

238+ Passing Yards/20+ Completions/2+ TD Passes +170

The Jalen Hurts prop is where I hesitate a little bit. Hurts has been a machine for the Philadelphia offense over the last two seasons, but TD passes can be few and far between.

To bet on 2+ TD’s AND 238 yards/20+ completions at only +170 seems like a bad bet to me.

