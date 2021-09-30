Tom Brady Looks Very Sick…Will He Suit Up Sunday?

FOXBORO, MA — Evan Lazar discusses the latest news surrounding the Patriots as Buccaneers QB Tom Brady took the podium looking very ill on Thursday. Brady was asked about Seth Wickersham’s reports that Belichick would not say goodbye to him in person. Brady said: “All those things are super personal. We had a great relationship. I think everything was handled the right way…it was handled perfectly.””

They Patriots will play the defending Super Bowl Champion Buccaneers on Sunday who’s offense currently leads the NFL in points and yards per game. Can Bill Belichick’s defense slow down Tom Brady and the high powered Bucs offense?

You can also listen and Subscribe to Patriots Newsfeed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, and at CLNSMedia.com for Audio Updates on the Patriots.

Follow Patriots CLNS and Evan Lazar on Twitter!

@PatriotsCLNS & @ezlazar

CLNS Patriots Coverage is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Visit https://www.legends.com/ today to shop the latest trends in athletic apparel from shorts, tees, hoodies and more, and save 20% when you use our code, PATS20. Offer ends October 10th.