Tom Brady Opens Up About Patriots Departure

TAMPA, FL — Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady spoke to the media on Thursday ahead of Sunday’s matchup with his former team the New England Patriots.

Tom Brady on Bill Belichick: “He’s a great coach… taught me a lot. Was a great mentor for me for a long time. I really enjoyed my time in New England.”

Tom Brady also downplayed a report by ESPN’s Seth Wickerhsham which alleged Patriots head coach Bill Belichick wouldn’t meet Brady in person.

“I think everything was handled the right way,” Brady said.” It was handled perfectly.”

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Visit https://www.legends.com today to shop the latest trends in athletic apparel & save 20% when you use our code, GARDEN20.

Go to https://buyraycon.com/garden to save 15% on Raycon earbuds.