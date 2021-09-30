Subscribe
Tom Brady Opens Up About Patriots Departure

Tom Brady previews this Sunday's matchup between his former team the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

TAMPA, FL — Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady spoke to the media on Thursday ahead of Sunday’s matchup with his former team the New England Patriots.

Tom Brady on Bill Belichick: “He’s a great coach… taught me a lot. Was a great mentor for me for a long time. I really enjoyed my time in New England.”

Tom Brady also downplayed a report by ESPN’s Seth Wickerhsham which alleged Patriots head coach Bill Belichick wouldn’t meet Brady in person.

“I think everything was handled the right way,” Brady said.” It was handled perfectly.”

