Tom Brady’s Return To Foxboro Will Be An Emotional One

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast, Greg welcomes Aaron Nagler co-founder of CheeseHeadTV to discuss Tom Brady’s return to Foxboro this Sunday.

Greg and Aaron discuss Brett Favre’s return to Green Bay and how it compares to what Patriots fans may experience this Sunday when Tom Brady makes his own anticipated return.

The Patriots (1-2) will play the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) this Sunday at 8:20pm ET.

