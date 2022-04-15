Top Picks For NBA Playoffs Game This Weekend, Lakers New Coach Odds | MLB & NHL Pops | All Access

Another great week of BetOnline All Access as the NBA Playoffs are finally upon us. Host Drew Butler is joined by Nick Bahe as they look at all the early matchups and give their picks and predictions with the updated odds. Ally brings us through the week’s sporting events, including updated odds for the NHL. New prop odds for the new Lakers Coach, and the early lines for the first MLB manager to get the ax. All that and more on this week’s All Access.

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!