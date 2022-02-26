Top Targets for the Patriots at Pick No. 21

In this clip from the Patriots Beat Podcast, Evan Lazar and Alex Barth discuss some top targets for the Patriots. New England selects at #21 in the 2022 NFL Draft. Evan and Alex discuss names like DT Jordan Davis (Georgia), WR Chris Olave (Ohio State), CB Andrew Booth (Clemson) and LB Devin Lloyd (Utah).

FULL PODCAST: https://youtu.be/7CanF2UXHUA

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Patriots Beat Podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, & at https://www.clnsmedia.com/category/patriots-beat/ as every Tuesday and Friday as Patriots Insider Evan Lazar is joined by his co-host, 98.5 The Sports Hub writer and former CLNS Media colleague Alex Barth for the Patriots Beat Podcast!

READ all of Evan’s Work HERE: clnsmedia.com/author/evanlazar

READ all of Alex’s Work HERE: 985thesportshub.com/category/columns/alex-barth

SUPPORT CLNS MEDIA’S SPONSOR CODA: With Coda, you can solve for just about anything. And right now you can get started having your team all working together on the same page for FREE! Head over to https://coda.io/garden to get started for FREE!

Popular now No NBA Big Man Ran the Floor Like Robert Parish

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!