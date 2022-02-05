Trade Rumors: Josh Richardson NOT Available

Josh Richardson has been crucial piece in Boston’s recent turnaround. The veteran has been a huge boost to Boston’s bench rotation as of late. His name has been floated in trade rumors as the trade deadline approaches.

A recent report by Steve Bulpett says that Richardson is not as available in a deal as some may think. Should the Boston Celtics look to trade Josh Richardson, or keep him? The Garden Report weighs in on the newest intel and and the potential for a Josh Richardson Trade.

FULL PODCAST: https://dai.ly/x87n0in

