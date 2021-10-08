Trent Brown & Shaq Mason OUT vs Texans

The Patriots have officially ruled out starting RG Shaq Mason (abdomen) and starting RT Trent Brown (calf). And with starting LT Isaiah Wynn and starting LG Mike Onwenu still on the COVID list, the Patriots will enter Sunday’s game vs the Texans with a depleted offensive line as it appears they may be without 4 starters.

The injury report was very lengthy on Friday as the Patriots listed the following players as questionable for Sunday: LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (Shoulder) DB Cody Davis (Knee), S Kyle Dugger (Hamstring) K Nick Folk (Left Knee), CB Jonathan Jones (Ankle), DB Jalen Mills (Hamstring), LB Ronnie Perkins (Ankle), and LB Kyle Van Noy (Groin).

