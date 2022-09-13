Trent Frederic’s Big Opportunity & Jim Montgomery Providing a Spark

Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal and Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal discuss the massive opportunity that Trent Frederic could get with the early-season injuries to the Bruins. The guys also get into other players with big chances in front of them and how much will Jim Montgomery’s spark help them?

