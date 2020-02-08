Twins Reportedly “Don’t Expect a Deal to be Made”, Putting Blockbuster Mookie Betts Trade in Severe Jeopardy

The Red Sox, Dodgers and Twins megadeal looks to be crumbling as Minnesota pull out.

There are currently conflicting reports saying that the Twins may not totally be out on the three-team megadeal, but according to LaVelle E. Neal of the Star Tribune, they “don’t expect a deal to be made.”

Hey the headine was a little strong. Twins don’t expect a deal to be made. That is clear. But There’s no “pull out” yet. — LaVelle E. Neal III (@LaVelleNeal) February 8, 2020

The deal was put in jeopardy and questioned on Wednesday once the Red Sox reportedly took a look at prospect pitcher Brusdar Graterol’s physical. Once they evaluated the medical portion of the deal, Boston then decided that the right-handed flame thrower projected to end up a reliever rather than a starter, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

After this projection was made, Boston then went back and reportedly asked for another top-10 prospect from the Twins, according to Jon Heyman. And as anticipated, Minnesota told them to get lost.

This blockbuster trade that would send both Mookie Betts and David Price to the Dodgers was reported on Tuesday night, sending social media into a frenzy. Things quickly started to become interesting however when it was never announced and the players involved in the trade were never officially notified.

As I reported yesterday, things started to look bleak and it became likely that this deal was going to fall apart.

Unless something drastically changes late, it’s more likely than not that this Mookie Betts deal will fall apart, according to two sources @CLNSMedia @RedSoxCLNS — Nick Quaglia (@NickQuag) February 7, 2020

The question of whether or not the media played a factor here is immensely intriguing. Once reporters and the fanbase caught wind of the Red Sox’s decision to deal away one of the best players that their farm system has ever developed, the feeding frenzy began and ownership took a beating like they’ve never seen before during their tenure in Boston.

And as Ken Rosenthal explains here, it seems to be that the media’s role truly could have played a factor here in the backtracking of this deal.

Real question is what #RedSox want. #MNTwins could send Graterol and lesser prospect to #Dodgers, then LAD could flip Graterol and a better prospect to BOS. But some in talks sense that negative media reaction to Verdugo-Graterol return for Betts-Price gave BOS ownership pause. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 8, 2020

Not only does this chaos effect Betts and Price, but it’s also put the Angels and current Dodger, Joc Pederson in a difficult position. As it stands, the completion of this three-team trade has a direct correlation to what happens with Pederson’s future.

The MLBPA put out a statement on Friday taking direct aim at the Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and Minnesota Twins. Executive Director Tony Clark’s statement says that this delay must be resolved and that it’s unfairly put players’ lives in a state of limbo. He also called the leaking of medical information “unethical”.

If there’s one word to describe this blockbuster trade situation, it’s “chaos”.

