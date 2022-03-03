Under the Radar Players to Watch at NFL Combine for the Patriots

In this clip from the Patriots Beat Podcast, Evan Lazar and Alex Barth discuss under the radar Wide Receiver and Cornerback prospects to watch in this week’s NFL Scouting Combine.
Wide Receiver:
-
WAN’DALE ROBINSON, KENTUCKY
-
BO MELTON, RUTGERS
-
SKYY MOORE, WESTERN MICHIGAN
-
CHRISTIAN WATSON, NDSU
-
ALEC PIERCE, CINCINNATI
Cornerback:
-
ANDREW BOOTH JR., CLEMSON
-
TARIQ WOOLEN, UTSA
-
TRENT MCDUFFIE, WASHINGTON
-
MARIO GOODRICH, CLEMSON
-
KAIIR ELAM, FLORIDA
