EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Vederian Lowe on PROVING He is a Starting NFL Tackle

FOXBORO — Taylor Kyles of CLNS Media goes 1-on-1 with Patriots left tackle Vederian Lowe to discuss his growth, his role on the team, offensive line coach Scott Peters, and more!

Vederian Lowe says “definitely” when asked if he sees himself as a starting-caliber player Eliot Wolf said Lowe has starter potential if his hand use improves — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) August 18, 2024

