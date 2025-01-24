Video Production Assistant – CLNS Media

CLNS is hiring a full time multi-media video & production assistant. You will have the flexibility to work from home but also opportunities to work in the field covering the Celtics, Patriots, Bruins & Red Sox as well as other remote productions.

Candidates must….

Excel in the utilization of Adobe Premiere and/or other audio/video editing software

Possess In-depth sports knowledge with heavy emphasis on local Boston teams (Patriots, Celtics, Bruins, Red Sox)

Be proficient in Social Media content creation.

Be able to work nights, weekends and available for any and all breaking news situations.

Other relevant skills

Photoshop and/or other graphic design editing software.

Strong writing skills

Ability to work in a fast paced deadline driven environment

College degree (Journalism, TV production preferred)

Job Responsibilities

Edit short form content generated in the field (interviews, segments) for multimedia platform distribution

Manage CLNS YouTube channels

Create thumbnails for YouTube and Website using Photoshop

Operate team social media accounts to distribute content

Monitor social media for news and other content opportunities

Research statistics & stories on the internet

How to Apply: email info@clnsmedia.com. Write “CLNS Video Production Assistant” in the subject line. Please submit samples of your work as well.

Who We Are

The CLNS Media Network is the leading online provider of digital audio and video content. CLNS is a premiere destination for broadcast journalism as well as personal and collective digital branding and marketing. CLNS Media employs journalists