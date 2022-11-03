Vitamin C’s: Celtics Struggles Continue Against Cavs

The Boston Celtics fell 114-113 in an overtime loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, November 2, with Marcus Smart making a bad decision down the stretch. Still, there were some good moments from the Celtics to talk about, and some questionable decisions to dissect that left Boston facing an uphill climb. Boston is has also been dealing with the recent Ime Udoka news, and the comments from Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown on the situation. Join Vitamin C’s as Adam and Tim weigh in on Boston’s loss, as well as the Ime-to-Brooklyn drama.

