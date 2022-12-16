Robert Williams Returns & Trade Targets

After offseason surgery kept him sidelined, Robert Williams is expected to make his season debut tonight against the Orlando Magic. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski originally had the report. Without Rob Williams in the lineup, the Celtics have gotten off to a hot start regardless, and sit pretty at 22-7 as they kick off their homestand. Join The Vitamin C’s with Adam Taylor and Tim Sheils as they talk about the return of Robert Williams, as well as some trade rumors and potential targets as players become eligible to be moved.

00:00 Intro

02:00 Rob Williams Returns

10:00-15:00 Naz Reid

15:00 Richaun Holmes

19:00 Mo Bamba and Jakon Poeltl

22:00 Saddiq Bey

30:00 Kenyon Martin Jr.

Subscribe to Vitamin C’s on Youtube!

Celtics All Access is on DISCORD! You should join too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channel!

Visit https://athleticgreens.com/GARDEN for a FREE 1 year supply of of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Go to https://calm.com/garden & support our programming by taking advantage of a 40% discount on a Calm premium subscription! Calm is the only application that has PROVEN results in assisting people with meditation, relaxation and anxiety relief.

Get rid of useless subscriptions with Rocket Money now. Go to https://rocketmoney.com/garden. Seriously, it could save you HUNDREDS per year. Cancel your unnecessary subscriptions right now!

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CELTICS CLNS YOUTUBE CHANNEL!