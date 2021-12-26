W2L4: Bengals Will Face Journeyman Josh Johnson And Ravens

Ravens (8-6) at Bengals (8-6) at Paul Brown Stadium, 1:05 p.m. ET, TV: WKRC Ch. 12 (CBS) Radio: WEBN-FM (102.7 FM), 700WLW, ESPN1530

CINCINNATI – To the Bengals, the playoffs begin with this critical AFC North showdown.

With the Browns (7-8) losing in Green Bay on Saturday, the Bengals can take a huge step toward their first divisional crown since 2015, when they went 12-4. The Steelers (7-6-1) have a huge test on Sunday, playing at Arrowhead Stadium against the Chiefs.

When the Bengals beat up the Ravens, 41-17, in Baltimore on Oct. 24, they used the explosive play to perfection and kept Lamar Jackson in check. Burrow threw touchdown passes of 55 and 32 yards to C.J. Uzomah and 82 yards on a catch-and-run to Ja’Marr Chase.

Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine then put the game away with touchdown runs of 21 and 46 yards, respectively.

The Ravens ruled out Lamar Jackson as he returns from an ankle injury and his backup, Tyler Huntley, who nearly led an upset of the Packers, has been placed on the COVID list.

The Ravens will turn to 35-year-old veteran backup Josh Johnson, who played in three games this season for the Jets before the Ravens signed him on Dec. 15 as insurance for Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley. Johnson was the only quarterback to make the trip to Cincinnati for Sunday’s game.

Johnson did fill in for Mike White when the Bengals knocked the Jets quarterback out of the game temporarily on Oct. 31. Johnson completed 2-of-4 passes in the second half for 17 yards before White returned for the dramatic Jets’ comeback win.

The Bengals have also been hit by COVID in the last couple of weeks, with Chidobe Awuzie missing the Broncos game. He will return Sunday against Baltimore as he was activated Saturday. However, starting nose tackle DJ Reader and backup edge Wyatt Ray were placed on the COVID list Saturday and will not be available.

Bottom Line:

The Bengals have every expectation to win this game with Josh Johnson as Baltimore’s quarterback. If the Bengals take care of the football and don’t commit self-inflicted wounds, this game and the AFC North is there for the taking. The Bengals have lost two, won two, lost two before winning last week in Denver. That trend should continue with a Bengals win Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.

Bengals 30, Ravens 20