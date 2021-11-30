Warriors & Suns Reign Over The West + Can Lakers Bounce Back?

Steph Curry has been electric while the Suns’ winning streak continues, could this be the beginning of a new rivalry and will they still be the two favorites to win the West? Also, what next for LeBron James & the Lakers?

1:00 How are Steph Curry and the Warriors back to being the best team in the NBA right now?

6:35 What can we expect from Klay Thompson?

8:15 Will we see a new rivalry; Warriors Vs. Suns, unfold after this week’s big matchup?

12:00 The Lakers are no longer a factor in the Western Conference

17:13 What happens with John Wall and the Rockets?

23:55 Bob Ryan’s funny Phoenix Suns story

