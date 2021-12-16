Was Danny Ainge Fired by the Boston Celtics?

Celtics’ former President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge was hired by the Utah Jazz as alternate governor and CEO on Wednesday raising a lot of questions from the Boston media. Was Ainge fired? If not, why did he leave Boston for another executive job after “retiring”?

Ainge had his press conference in Salt Lake City on Wednesday.

“I needed a break from Boston.” Ainge told reporters during his introductory press conference. “By the way, my 26 years in Boston was the greatest experience…The things I really cherished over those 26 years are the relationships I developed & those will always be there.”.. he added there was “literally were 16-18 hour days” in Boston.

Full Press Conference:

Bobby Manning of The Garden Report and CLNS Media asked Ainge if the role he has with the Jazz was possible with the Celtics: “Boston has moved on … (with) great capable people, I just felt the organization was in great hands.” A. Sherrod Blakely, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavón & John Zannis reacted to Ainge’s new job on the latest Garden Report: Trade Season Special!

Full Podcast: https://youtu.be/goyRB1ldxYI

