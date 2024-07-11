Was Jaylen Brown SNUBBED From Team USA?

On this episode of the Big 3 NBA Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani Lunis discuss the decision to leave Jaylen Brown off of the US Olympic team despite several of his Celtics teammates getting the nod, plus Boston Celtics’ upcoming summer league slate of games and why it has major value for the franchise going forward, and much more!
00:00 – Intro
05:07 – Summer League expectations
08:47 – Defensive versatile Wing
09:35 – PrizePicks
13:50 – Potential of Queta
15:53 – Jaden Springer’s development
17:30 – Romeo Langford’s NBA future
20:59 – NBA Rookie of the Year contenders
23:07 – Gametime
24:23 – Team USA veterans expectations
28:44 – Jaylen Brown snubbed from Team USA
30:18 – Jaylen vs. Devin Booker
33:23 – Underrated Celtics players
35:32 – Tatum’s career achievements
