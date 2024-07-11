Was Jaylen Brown SNUBBED From Team USA?

On this episode of the Big 3 NBA Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani Lunis discuss the decision to leave Jaylen Brown off of the US Olympic team despite several of his Celtics teammates getting the nod, plus Boston Celtics’ upcoming summer league slate of games and why it has major value for the franchise going forward, and much more!

00:00 – Intro

05:07 – Summer League expectations

08:47 – Defensive versatile Wing

09:35 – PrizePicks

13:50 – Potential of Queta

15:53 – Jaden Springer’s development

17:30 – Romeo Langford’s NBA future

20:59 – NBA Rookie of the Year contenders

23:07 – Gametime

24:23 – Team USA veterans expectations

28:44 – Jaylen Brown snubbed from Team USA

30:18 – Jaylen vs. Devin Booker

33:23 – Underrated Celtics players

35:32 – Tatum’s career achievements

