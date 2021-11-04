Subscribe
A List Podcast

Was Marcus Smart Right About Tatum & Brown?

A-List Podcast w/ A. Sherrod Blakely & Kwani A. Lunis: Ep. 48
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

On this episode of the A-List podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely and Kwani A. Lunis discuss the Celtics recent struggles, Marcus Smart calling out Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, why Ime Udoka deserves better and more!

The A-List Podcast with Sherrod and Kwani, is available on iTunes, Spotify, YouTube as well as all of your podcasting apps. Subscribe, and give us the gift that never gets old or moldy- a 5-Star review – before you leave! 

0:00 Marcus Smart Calls Out Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown

11:45 What Should Smart’s Role Be?

16:05 Jayson Tatum Needs To Step Up

21:30 Ime Udoka Deserves Better

27:13 Ben Simmons…

38:40 Celtics vs Magic

Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.