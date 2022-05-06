Was the Patriots Draft That Bad? w/ Phil Perry

The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan welcomes NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry to cover the Patriots’ curious draft, their favorite and least favorite picks, the Pats pivoting from their usual strategy and why you should look at the draft as a series of bets. Later, Andrew answers your mailbag questions.

0:00 Welcome to Episode #4

0:12 The Patriots don’t give a f*#k! (Andrew’s draft reaction)

7:45 NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry joins Pats Interference

8:40 The Patriots’ curious draft class

12:05 Pick Review: OG Cole Strange

16:04 Pick Review: CB Jack Jones & CB Marcus Jones

20:20 Pick Review: WR Tyquan Thornton

24:30 Pick Review: QB Bailey Zappe

25:00 Patriots 2022 draft strategy

32:00 Favorite picks 37:35 Least favorite picks

42:00 Overall Draft Grade

43:15 Mailbag time!

– 43:16 Patriots UDFA’s

– 45:07 Why Draft 2 Running Backs?

– 46:35 Why didn’t the Patriots draft any Linebackers?