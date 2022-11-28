Was the Patriots loss at Vikings Encouraging?

Andrew covers his film notes from the Pats’ Thanksgiving loss at Minnesota, why Mac Jones played so well, the defense struggled and special teams cost them. Plus, a mini-lookahead at the Bills and leftover notes from his recent story going inside Bill Belichick’s media playbook.

You can also listen and Subscribe to Pats Interference on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, and at CLNSMedia.com every Tuesday!

READ all of Andrew’s work at https://www.bostonherald.com/author/andrew-callahan/

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

1:40 Pats vs Vikings Recap

12:51 Officiating and missed calls

13:57 Negatives from Pats’ loss

16:50 Bills lookahead

18:35 Going inside Bill Belichick’s media playbook

The Pats Interference Football Podcast is Powered By BetOnline.Ag. Use promo code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!