Way Too Early: Is Top-5 Tatum the League MVP?

The Boston Celtics are off to a great start at second in the Eastern Conference. The A List crew discusses if Jayson Tatum is ready to be crowned league MVP.

1:40 – Tatum is already playing like a league MVP

3:00 – Tatum is helping the Celtics in different ways this season

7:50 – Is Tatum the true week 1 MVP?

11:00 – Where has Tatum made the biggest strides so far?

12:58 – What’s the missing piece in Tatum’s puzzle?

14:10 – Is Tatum building a problematic reputation with the officials?

20:55 – The Celtics didn’t do their job against the Bulls

24:13 – The bench is what did the Celtics in on Monday

31:00 – Is Jaylen Brown in All-Star mode?

34:12 – Brown is signed with Donda Sports, will that effect him long-term?

42:42 – Brown and Kanye’s partnership has never made much sense

46:22 – Brown’s decision to stay with or leave Donda Sports shouldn’t be this hard

50:10 – Brown didn’t seem to realize the weight of Kanye’s comments and behavior

58:43 – Philly (1-3), or Utah (3-1), which is more of a surprise?

1:03:00 – Can Will Hardy be a front-runner for coach of the year?

1:06:07 – Is there means for concern in Philly for Doc Rivers?

1:08:56 – Would the Celtics let Ime Udoka go to coach the 76ers?

