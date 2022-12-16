Week 15 NFL Saturday – Player Props and Predictions

Each December when the college football regular season ends, the NFL decides to take over yet another day in our lives and puts a select few games on Saturday to feed us even more professional football. That tradition starts this week.

Below are the bettings odds for the best player props for Saturday’s games, with a pick for each. As always, these odds and predictions are powered by our exclusive wagering partners at BetOnline.ag:

Most Passing Yards on Saturday

Kirk Cousins +275

Matt Ryan +325

Tua Tagovailoa +350

Josh Allen +350

Deshaun Watson +550

L. Jackson/T. Huntley/A. Brown +900

Though the Vikings offense is the most lethal unit taking the field on Saturday, there’s simply too much value in Josh Allen here. He’s the best QB on this list and has the ability to go off at any moment. He’s going to do just that on Saturday.

The Pick: Josh Allen +350

Most Receiving Yards on Saturday

Justin Jefferson +250

Tyreek Hill +350

Stefon Diggs +550

Amari Cooper +900

Michael Pittman +1000

Jaylen Waddle +1000

Mark Andrews +1200

Donovan Peoples-Jones +1400

Gabe Davis +1400

Adam Thielen +1600

Parris Campbell +1800

Demarcus Robinson +2500

Remember that lethal Vikings offense that I mentioned? Well it’s basically all due to Justin Jefferson – who leads the NFL with 1500 receiving yards.

Allen will lead the day in passing because he’s able to spread the ball around the field to Diggs, Davis, and McKenzie – but Jefferson’s insane target share in Minnesota, he’ll lead the day in receiving and continue on his path towards the Offensive Player of the Year award.

The Pick: Justin Jefferson +250

Most Rushing Yards on Saturday

Jonathan Taylor +375

Nick Chubb +400

Dalvin Cook +400

J.K. Dobbins +500

Josh Allen +700

Devin Singletary +700

Gus Edwards +1200

Raheem Mostert +1600

Kareem Hunt +2500

Easiest bet of the day. Nick Chubb is the best running back playing on Saturday, and Cleveland will lean on him to get their first win under Deshaun Watson.

Chubb goes for 150+ and wins this bet with ease.

The Pick: Nick Chubb +400

