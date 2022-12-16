Week 15 NFL Saturday – Player Props and Predictions

Each December when the college football regular season ends, the NFL decides to take over yet another day in our lives and puts a select few games on Saturday to feed us even more professional football. That tradition starts this week.
Below are the bettings odds for the best player props for Saturday’s games, with a pick for each. As always, these odds and predictions are powered by our exclusive wagering partners at BetOnline.ag:
Most Passing Yards on Saturday
Kirk Cousins +275
Matt Ryan +325
Tua Tagovailoa +350
Josh Allen +350
Deshaun Watson +550
L. Jackson/T. Huntley/A. Brown +900
Though the Vikings offense is the most lethal unit taking the field on Saturday, there’s simply too much value in Josh Allen here. He’s the best QB on this list and has the ability to go off at any moment. He’s going to do just that on Saturday.
The Pick: Josh Allen +350
Most Receiving Yards on Saturday
Justin Jefferson +250
Tyreek Hill +350
Stefon Diggs +550
Amari Cooper +900
Michael Pittman +1000
Jaylen Waddle +1000
Mark Andrews +1200
Donovan Peoples-Jones +1400
Gabe Davis +1400
Adam Thielen +1600
Parris Campbell +1800
Demarcus Robinson +2500
Remember that lethal Vikings offense that I mentioned? Well it’s basically all due to Justin Jefferson – who leads the NFL with 1500 receiving yards.
Allen will lead the day in passing because he’s able to spread the ball around the field to Diggs, Davis, and McKenzie – but Jefferson’s insane target share in Minnesota, he’ll lead the day in receiving and continue on his path towards the Offensive Player of the Year award.
The Pick: Justin Jefferson +250
Most Rushing Yards on Saturday
Jonathan Taylor +375
Nick Chubb +400
Dalvin Cook +400
J.K. Dobbins +500
Josh Allen +700
Devin Singletary +700
Gus Edwards +1200
Raheem Mostert +1600
Kareem Hunt +2500
Easiest bet of the day. Nick Chubb is the best running back playing on Saturday, and Cleveland will lean on him to get their first win under Deshaun Watson.
Chubb goes for 150+ and wins this bet with ease.
The Pick: Nick Chubb +400
