Week 2 Patriots vs. Seahawks | Prize Picks Predictions

The Patriots are back in action this Sunday – this time for their home opener against the also 1-0 Seattle Seahawks.

Want to get in on the action? Here are my three Prize Picks for the contest:

The #Patriots are back in action today for their home opener in Foxborough! Here are my @PrizePicks for the matchup: 💰Rhamondre Stevenson MORE than 63.5 rush yards 💰Ja’Lynn Polk MORE than 17.5 rec yards 💰 Geno Smith LESS than 32.5 pass attempts 📲Sign up at… pic.twitter.com/fOGnPy6nYZ — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) September 15, 2024

— Rhamondre Stevenson MORE than 63.5 rushing yards

— Ja’Lynn Polk MORE than 17.5 receiving yards

— Geno Smith LESS than 32.5 pass attempts

New England put their best foot forward last week in order to get themselves to 1-0 – and they did so through the run game on the back of running back Rhamondre Stevenson. The fourth-year RB scampered for 120 yards, and 4.8 yards per carry, and was the main offensive factor in the Patriots’ win. I think they’ll lean on the ground game again, and Stevenson rushes for MORE than 63.5 yards.

Another player on New England’s offense who was solid on Sunday was wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk, Despite tallying just one catch for six yards, the rookie was constantly getting open – Brissett just missed him. This week, I think they hit him. He’ll have MORE than 17.5 yards.

For their opponents in the Seahawks, they also want to win by running the football. They ran the ball 33 times last week against Denver and threw it just 25. On PrizePicks, Geno Smith’s attempts number is 32.5 I’m taking LESS than that.

Sign up on Prize Picks today and use code CLNS to get $50 instantly when you play $5. Prize Picks. Run Your Game.

Follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick for the latest up-to-date Patriots and Boston sports news!