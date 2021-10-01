Week 4 NFL Predictions & College Football Picks | BetOnline All Access Full Show

First Drew Butler is joined by Aaron Murray give their picks for Saturday’s college games.

BetOnline.Ag has the odds listed as:

Arkansas +118.5 underdogs vs Georgia and the Over/Under set at 48.5.

Alabama -14.5 favorites over Ole Miss and the Over/Under set at 78.

Cincinnati -2.5 favorites over Notre Dame and the Over/Under set at 50.5.

Then Drew Butler is joined by Anthony Becht & Jonathan Casillas to discuss their picks for Week 4’s NFL games.

BetOnline.ag has the odds listed as:

Cardinals +6 underdogs vs the Rams and the Over/Under set at 54.5.

Buccaneers -6.5 favorites, the Patriots as money line underdogs at +283 and the Over/Under set at 49.

Rams -3.5 favorites over the Raiders and the Over/Under set at 52.5.

