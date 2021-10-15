Week 6 Preview: How Do The Patriots Pull Off The Upset vs. Cowboys?

Evan Lazar and Alex Barth preview the Patriots’ matchup with the Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6. Evan and Alex discuss the best strategy to defend Dak Prescott and the Dallas offense, the matchups in the secondary against the Cowboys’ wide receivers, how Mac Jones can attack the Dallas defense, and more.

