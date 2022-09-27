Subscribe
Bruins Beat

What Anton Stralman Offers & Questions About Nick Foligno’s Future

Bruins Beat w/ Evan Marinofsky Ep. 325
CLNS Media

Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal and Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal discuss the Bruins giving Anton Stralman a PTO. What does this mean down the line? They also get into Jakub Zboril looking great, the role of Nick Foligno and the future of Jack Studnicka.

