What are the Chances Jeremy Swayman Plays for the Bruins Again?

Welcome back to Poke the Bear! In this episode, Conor Ryan and Evan Marinofsky discuss the ongoing Jeremy Swayman saga, and how recent developments may signal a trade is coming.

The Boston Bruins are currently assessing their goaltending situation as they explore the chances of re-signing Jeremy Swayman while also evaluating potential trade options. In a recent move, the team claimed a goalie off waivers, signaling a proactive approach to bolstering their roster. Tyler Johnson impressed during Thursday’s game, showcasing his skills and contributing to the team’s overall performance. Additionally, the Bruins are focusing on enhancing their offensive output from the blue line, highlighting a strategic emphasis on getting more production from their defensemen.

0:00 – Intro

5:41 – Confidence in Swayman signing

8:41 – Trade implications

12:05 – Contract offer details

15:36 – Trade worst case scenario

19:14 – Bruins’ trade reluctance

20:57 – Trade implications discussed

22:39 – Contract negotiations update

28:49 – Bruins Win 4-1

32:28 – Team Dynamics Discussion

34:55 – Defensive Pairing Insights

36:40 – Active Defense Importance

38:19 – Upcoming Content Preview

Poke the Bear is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !