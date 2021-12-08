What are the Best Possible Trade Scenarios for the Bruins?

The Bruins currently sit four points back of a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. So far, they look to be a middle-of-the-road team.

But with that pesky Stanley Cup window closing by the year, winning now must be a priority, and there’s no better way to do that than via the trade market.

Jake DeBrusk requesting a trade brings this conversation to the forefront. Him going elsewhere provides the opportunity for Boston to get something solid in return for him — a player who can help the Bruins win now.

The name thrown around the most has been Kraken forward Mason Appleton. He’s struggled in Seattle so far, only putting up four points in 14 games. Getting Appleton wouldn’t be an upgrade from DeBrusk.

So, what kind of trades would see the Bruins upgrade?

On the latest Bruins Beat, Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub joined me to talk about that. We discussed trades for DeBrusk that not only make sense, but would drastically improve the Bruins. A great example of this is Sean Monahan with the Flames, which would be a great deal for both teams.

We also dove into other trades the Bruins could make that don’t involve DeBrusk. Ty brought up a great one with the Golden Knights that would turn the Bruins into instant Cup contenders.

Along with the trade talk, we talked about why Tuukka Rask coming back to the Bruins is a can’t-lose situation and what the top six should look like with Brad Marchand back from suspension.

