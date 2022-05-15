What Are the Keys to Celtics vs Bucks Game 7?

MILWAUKEE — The Celtics and Bucks face off in Game 7 on Sunday afternoon in Boston with Milwaukee benefitting from Giannis Antetokounmpo playing at the highest level, an effective drop defense and deadly transition game. Boston, early favorites, figured out how to go small with Derrick White, got Jayson Tatum going for 46 points in Game 6, have made it difficult on Giannis and locked up his teammates.

Bobby Manning previews the game that, he says, will decide the NBA champion this season live from Milwaukee after Game 6.