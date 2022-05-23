What Are the Keys to Celtics vs Heat Game 4?

BOSTON — Grant Williams and Payton Pritchard both discussed getting sped up in Game 3, with the Celtics turning the ball over 24 times in their loss vs the Heat. They’ll try to avoid that in Game 4 on Monday and tie the series at 2-2 heading back to Miami. Williams discussed the ways the team can try to free up Jayson Tatum, and adjustments being made on Bam Adebayo after his hot start and newfound aggression in Game 3.

What is the key to the Celtics getting a win? Bobby Manning discusses outside of Celtics practice, keying in on Jayson Tatum’s ability to have a bounce back game. Boston is 4-0 after losses in this postseason.