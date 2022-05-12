What are the Patriots going to do at Wide Receiver?

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick discuss what the Patriots will do at the Wide Receiver position. In the offseason New England added DeVante Parker via trade and Tyquan Thornton through the draft. Could Nelson Agholor or N’Keal Harry be on their way out?

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Does Nelson Agholor have a spot?

7:30 What does the WR depth chart look like?

10:25 Where does Kendrick Bourne Fit?

13:20 Bedard’s evaluation of Tyquan Thornton & what to expect year 1

21:30 Who plays the slot?

22:40 Could Pats extend Agholor?

24:45 NFL Schedule & Ranking top 3 trips for fans

32:10 BSJ Question: Surprised about Cosell’s thoughts on EDGE Jermaine Johnson?