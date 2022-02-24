What are the Patriots going to do with JC Jackson?

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick discuss all the options the New England Patriots have with their Pro Bowl Cornerback J.C. Jackson.

Check us out over at www.bostonsportsjournal.com, for 39.99 on our annual plan. Not only do you get top-notch analysis of all the Boston pro sports, but if you’re a Patriots junkie — and if you’re listening to this podcast, you are — then a membership at BSJ gives you access to a ton of video analysis Bedard does on the coaches film, and direct access to him in weekly chats.

The Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles is brought to you by BetOnline. Go to BetOnline.ag and use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

0:00 The Patriots’ Options w/ CB J.C. Jackson

0:35 Option 1: Let him walk in free agency for ’23 compensatory pick

7:00 Option 2: Sign J.C. Jackson to Extension

11:10 Option 3: Franchise Tag J.C. Jackson

15:55 Option 4: Tag Jackson & trade him for better than the ’23 comp pick

22:40 Option from NFL personnel executive

25:00 Bedard’s J.C. Jackson Prediction

30:20 Around the NFL: Aaron Rodgers’s Offseason & Brian Flores Hired by Steelers

39:30 BSJ Question: CBs to watch in Free Agency: Stephon Gilmore & Darius Slay