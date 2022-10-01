What Blake Griffin signing means for Celtics

Brian Robb and Souichi Terada of MassLive.com analyze the Celtics signing Blake Griffin to a guaranteed contract on Friday. The guys discuss the pros and cons of the Griffin signing, how much he has left in the tank and how he could fit into Boston’s rotation before getting into other takeaways from Week 1 of training camp.

Go to BetOnline.ag and Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Visit https://Linkedin.com/WINNING to post your first job for free! LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the candidates you want to talk to faster. Did you know every week, nearly 40 million job seekers visit LinkedIn.

Go to https://calm.com/garden & support our programming by taking advantage of a 40% discount on a Calm premium subscription! Calm is the only application that has PROVEN results in assisting people with meditation, relaxation and anxiety relief.