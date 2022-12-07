What Can Jaylen Brown Not Do?

A big part of the Celtics’ success this season is they way Jaylen Brown has improved. It shows as he dives to the floor for loose possessions and doubles down on defense, but is he finally separating himself from Jayson Tatum’s shadow? And the Timelord’s return is right around the corner what should fans expect from Robert Williams when he finally hits the floor? That and more on episode 105 of the A List Podcast!

The A List Podcast with Sherrod and Kwani, is available on iTunes, Spotify, YouTube as well as all of your podcasting apps. Subscribe, and give us the gift that never gets old or moldy- a 5-Star review – before you leave!

TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 – The Celtics are becoming the team to beat

2:50 – The Celtics’ last two wins speak to their strength in the East

6:00 – Jayson and Jaylen made Kevin and Kyrie look old

9:58 – Is the NBA trying too hard to mirror other sports?

23:02 – The 2nd Annual Juice Gala showed how important it is to reach out to the community

34:35 – Are people finally seeing Jaylen Brown apart from Jayson Tatum?

43:07 – Robert Williams is close to returning, what should we expect when the Timelord finally hits the floor?

47:55 – Pick and Roll: ___ isn’t getting nearly enough credit for the Celtics early start.

57:04 – What is up with the Indiana Pacers?

1:01:00 – Who does Kyrie sign a shoe deal with next?

1:03:31 – Is AD a sleeper MVP candidate?

1:06:35 – What are the expectations for the Celtics west coast trip?

Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Take full control of your subscriptions with Rocket Money. Go to https://rocketmoney.com/ALIST and cancel your unnecessary subscriptions right now!

Start hiring RIGHT NOW with a 75$ SPONSORED JOB CREDIT to upgrade your job post at https://Indeed.com/ALIST !